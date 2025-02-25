Special Seats For Women In Parliament’ll Unlock National Prosperity –Deputy Speaker

Share

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has said made the passage of the Seat Reservation for Women Bill (HB1349), is about justice, strategy and national prosperity.

Speaking at a 3-day workshop on public presentation of the national women leaders forum’s operational guidelines and the roles of political parties in the passage of seat reservation for women bills (HB 1349) in Abuja yesterday, Kalu highlighted the alarming fact of 15 states in Nigeria not having any female lawmakers, lamenting that at the national level, women make up only 3.6% of the Senate and 4.7% of the House of Representatives.

He stressed that the underrepresentation is not just a statistical anomaly, but also a barrier to national progress. The bill, sponsored by Kalu seeks to reserve seats for women in the National and State Assemblies, aiming to dismantle systemic barriers and create a legislature that mirrors the diversity of the nation.

