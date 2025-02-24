Special Seats For Women In Parliament Will Unlock Nat’l Prosperity – Kalu

Share

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has said the passage of the Seat Reservation for Women Bill (HB1349), is about justice, strategy and national prosperity.

Speaking at a 3-Day workshop on public presentation of the national women leaders forum’s operational guidelines and the roles of political parties in the passage of seat reservation for women bills (HB 1349) in Abuja on Monday, Kalu highlighted the fact of 15 states in Nigeria not having any female lawmakers, lamenting that at the national level, women make up only 3.6% of the Senate and 4.7% of the House of Representatives.

He stressed that the underrepresentation is not just a statistical anomaly, but also a barrier to national progress.

The bill, sponsored by Kalu seeks to reserve seats for women in the National and State Assemblies, aiming to dismantle systemic barriers and create a legislature that mirrors the diversity of the nation.

Kalu however explained that the measure is temporary, expected to run for 4 terms, and is modeled after successful initiatives in countries like Rwanda and Senegal, where women’s representation has increased to over 40%.

He said: “Democracy thrives not merely through elections, but through inclusion. When half of our population remains underrepresented in halls of power, our democracy is not just weakened—it is incomplete.

‘Today, 15 states in Nigeria have zero elected women in their assemblies. At the national level, women make up a meagre 3.6% of the Senate and 4.7% of the House of Representatives.

“These figures are not just statistics; they are a stain on our collective conscience and a barrier to national progress.

“The Seat Reservation for Women Bill (HB1349), which I proudly sponsor, seeks to alter this narrative. By reserving seats for women in the National

and State Assemblies, we aim to dismantle systemic barriers and create a legislature that mirrors the diversity of our nation.

“This is not about charity—it is about justice, strategy, and national prosperity.

“As Chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review, I am spearheading efforts to ensure our foundational law reflects 21st-century realities. HB1349 proposes a structured temporary special measure—reserved seats for women, reviewed after 16 years—to accelerate gender parity.

“This is not a permanent quota but a catalytic intervention, modelled after nations like Rwanda and Senegal, where similar measures boosted women’s representation to over 40%.

“Evidence shows that nations with balanced gender representation achieve higher GDP growth, better healthcare outcomes, and more innovative policymaking.

“For Nigeria, closing the gender gap could increase our GDP by 9% by the end of 2025. When women lead, communities thrive.

“Democracy dies in the absence of diverse perspectives. As I have always stated, “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.” Reserved seats ensure women’s voices shape laws on education, healthcare, and security—issues that disproportionately

affect them”.

Kalu also urged various women’s groups to accelerate their advocacy efforts, mobilize support from political parties, and engage state assemblies, traditional leaders, and grassroots networks.

He also encouraged Nigerians to make their input and support the passage of HB1349, stressing that this is not just a “women’s issue,” but a national issue that requires collective action.

