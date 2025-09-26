New Telegraph

September 26, 2025
September 26, 2025
Special Needs Schools Receive Digital Learning Aids

Anambra State Government on Wednesday distributed digital learning tools and other educational materials to 16 special needs schools across the state to promote inclusive and accessible education. The distributed items included talking computers, braille reading materials, therapeutic mirrors, wheelchairs, crutches, portable speakers, and massage equipment for students with cerebral disabilities, among others.

The benefiting schools includes Peace Therapeutic School, Obosi; the Special Primary and Secondary School for the Deaf, Obosi; Isulo Primary and Secondary School for the Deaf and Visually Impaired; among others. Speaking in Awka, Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh restated governments commitment to inclusive education.

She expressed confidence that the initiative would boost learning for special needs students in public and private schools. “Gov Soludo’s passion for education is unrivaled. “That’s why he is intentional about inclusive education and ensuring that no child in the state is left behind,” Chuma-Udeh said.

Also speaking, Dr Vera Nwadinobi, Chairman, Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board, said that the distribution reflected Gov. Soludo’s performance in the area of basic education. Nwadinobi said the state government was committed to carrying along every segment of the education sector.

