Speakership Tussle: Calm In Lagos Assembly As Obasa Returns

Ousted Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has been reinstated as the substantive Speaker of the 10th Assembly. This followed the resignation of Mojisola Meranda as the Speaker of the House.

She was re-nominated as Deputy Speaker and confirmed as such yesterday.

Meranda expressed appreciation to her colleagues for their support, dedication and commitment for electing her Speaker for 49 days. Reading her resignation letter, she said the party’s decision is supreme. “I resigned as speaker after careful consideration.

“I am a good student of political history and I must protect this institution. I have made history as the first female Speaker of this assembly. I am grateful for your support,” she said. Meranda ended her speech with a song of gratitude.

Similarly Hon. Fatai Mojeed resigned as Deputy Speaker and returned as Chief Whip. Hon. Sanni Okanlawon (Ifako -Ijaye) resigned as Deputy Chief Whip. Hon.David Setonji resigned as Chief Whip and returned as Deputy Chief Whip. Hon. Richard Kasunmu retained his position as Deputy Majority leader while Hon. Adewale Temitope remained Majority leader.

Speaking during the plenary session, Obasa thanked the lawmaker while calling for unity and love. He said: “We want to assure Lagosians that we have resolved and determined to serve their interest and protect their interest always.

“Our major responsibility is to represent them and; that’s what we have been doing. “What is happening here today shows that the Lagos State House of Assembly is capable and is a House of integrity.

It is a house that has an internal mechanism to resolve issues in the interest of the institution and our party. “Today is not the day for speech making but to celebrate my colleagues and thank them for all they have been doing. I am sure we will continue to work together in peace, love and harmony.”

Earlier, Hon. Aro Moshood (Ikorodu 2) had moved a motion under personal explanation to shower encomium on Meranda. He said: “Under your leadership this House had witnessed a renewed welfare of the lawmakers. I thank you for keeping time during the plenary session.”

Hon Ladi Ajomale (Oshodi/Isolo 2), said the lawmakers are proud of her, adding that her short stay as Speaker would never be forgotten in the history of the House.

Present at the chamber were the former Attorney General of the state, Lawal Pedro (SAN), APC party Chairman, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi; APC State Publicity Secretary, Hon. Seye Oladejo and other APC state executives. In January, the lawmakers had impeached Obasa over multiple allegations, including poor leadership style, high-handedness, frequent lateness to plenary sessions, abuse of office, and intimidation of colleagues.

The impeachment was supported by over 90 per cent of the lawmakers. Reacting to his impeachment, Obasa rejected the process, insisting that the lawmakers did not follow the constitutional procedure to remove him as speaker.

In a bid to resolve the leadership crisis, notable All Progressives Congress leaders, including former governors of Osun, Ogun, and Lagos states, Bisi Akande, Segun Osoba, and Akinwunmi Ambode, respectively, intervened on the directive of President Bola Tinubu. After a reconciliation meeting with all lawmakers on Monday, Meranda tendered her resignation alongside other top principal executives.

