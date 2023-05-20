Speakership: I Won’t Step Down For Anyone –Wase

A top contender for the position of the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives and incumbent Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, has said he would not step down for any other aspirant in the race. Wase made this declaration yesterday in an interaction with State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

He said the zoning of the Speakership position to the North-west by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the endorsement of Tajudeen Abass from Kaduna state was merely advisory. Asked whether he was considering stepping down for Abass, he said, “I’m not stepping down for anybody.”

On why he was opposed to the zoning arrangement by his party, be said, “When you asked me why am I opposed to zoning, did the APC tell you that there is zoning? The National Working Committee did specifically stated in their letter that this is advisory and that there is room for continuous engagements and I’m telling you that advisor is not in tandem with Nigerian constitution, Section 44 as amended.”