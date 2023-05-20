New Telegraph

May 20, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Saturday Magazine
  3. Speakership: I Won’t…

Speakership: I Won’t Step Down For Anyone –Wase

A top contender for the position of the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives and incumbent Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, has said he would not step down for any other aspirant in the race. Wase made this declaration yesterday in an interaction with State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

He said the zoning of the Speakership position to the North-west by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the endorsement of Tajudeen Abass from Kaduna state was merely advisory. Asked whether he was considering stepping down for Abass, he said, “I’m not stepping down for anybody.”

On why he was opposed to the zoning arrangement by his party, be said, “When you asked me why am I opposed to zoning, did the APC tell you that there is zoning? The National Working Committee did specifically stated in their letter that this is advisory and that there is room for continuous engagements and I’m telling you that advisor is not in tandem with Nigerian constitution, Section 44 as amended.”

Read Previous

NYSC DG Lied About Mbah’s Certificate – PDP
Read Next

We’ Re Not Bothered By Judgement –Governor-Elect, LP

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023