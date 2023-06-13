New Telegraph

June 13, 2023

Speakership: Group Calls On US Ambassador, British Commissioner To Sanction Those Undermining Democracy In Nigeria

The Democracy Watch Africa (DWA) has called on the United States, the United Kingdom, and other world superpowers to sanction individuals undermining democracy in Nigeria.

The group, in a statement by its Executive Director, Dr Sam Ichapi, said Nigeria’s democracy is under threat with the alleged imposition of House of Representatives leadership.

Ichapi said lawmakers-elect are being coerced into voting certain candidates against their wishes during Tuesday’s inauguration.

The group condemned the actions of those elements as the most unfortunate in the history of this country and therefore called on the international community to take action.

Ichapa further urged the US Ambassador and the British Commissioner to Nigeria to watch happenings in the House of Representatives to ensure that democracy is not thrown to the dogs in Nigeria.

He said these persons should be sanctioned with a travel ban and others to serve as a deterrent.

