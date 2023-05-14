Speakership: Gagdi Best For Independence Of 10th Assembly – GNC

The Generation of Next Collective (GNC), a coalition of youth and women groups with a core interest in developing strategies and democratic accountability, has said that shutting out the Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi and others from the speakership race is akin to the All Progressives Congress (APC) shooting itself in the foot.

The coalition warned that handpicking the leadership of the 10th National Assembly would deny the nation of a robust legislature that would thrive in objectivity and true independence.

GNC, in a joint statement issued by its co-conveners, Barrister Ruth Edehemon and Malam Rufiji Abdullahi in Abuja on Sunday noted that public perception hasn’t been kind to the National Assembly over how it has handled its responsibilities in ways that made it appear as an appendage of the Executive.

They said the nation deserves better from the ruling party and handpicking leaders of the National Assembly would further hurt the integrity of this important institution and dent its public perception more.

It argued that a “committed lawmaker with a clear vision of legislative responsibilities and documented, verifiable track record of leadership and legislative experiences would be fit and proper to restore the integrity and independence of the House of Representatives, as speaker”.

GNC stressed that a person like Hon. Gagdi who represents Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives had served as a presiding officer when he was the Deputy Speaker of Plateau State House of Representatives and should not be shut out from the contest.

“His impressive track record in his first term shows he has sponsored and co-sponsored over 20 bills out of which 6 have gotten presidential assent, including the Police Reform Bill. He is also a grassroots mobiliser and a team player, imbued with emotional intelligence that is lacking in many leaders.”

It, therefore, called on the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), “in the spirit and practice of true democracy, to allow lawmakers to choose their leadership without intimidation and manipulation from external interests.”