Speakership: G7 Must Remain United To Counter Imposition – Group

The Renewed Hope Professionals (RHP), has advised the G7, a coalition of seven speakership aspirants in the House of Representatives, to close ranks and avoid division in order to counter the looming imposition of candidates on the Green Chamber.

Coordinator of RHP, Kinu Kabirwa who have the advice yesterday in Abuja stated that the G-7 has what it takes to give the 10th House of Representatives a strong and responsible leadership in the parliament that will operate fully on the doctrine of separation of powers.

Kabirwa charged the G-7 to put on their thinking caps and forge an indivisible team that will work for Nigeria and Nigerians rather than enthroning stooges puppets who will do only the bidding of their paymasters.

“We cannot afford to have another rubberrubber-stampament that has thrown every good thing coming to Nigerians overboard, the 10th Assembly should be an exception.

“Those who want to impose candidates know very well what they want and they will go beyond the ordinary to use all manner of coercive forces to ensure there’s a crack and the G-7 must start checkmating now before the inauguration.

“If need be they will use force as they have already admitted that proper consultation was not carried out before the imposition.

“They did not consult and created a big gap as some zones were not considered while a zone has two slots in the National Assembly body of principals.

“It will be wise for the G-7 to remain resolute to combat this daylight robbery being perpetuated by leaders of a party that’s a product of adequate consultation as depicted in President Muhammadu Buhari’s first term in office,” he said.

END