New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Speakership: G7 Must…

Speakership: G7 Must Remain United To Counter Imposition –Group

The Renewed Hope Professionals (RHP), has advised the G-7, a coalition of seven speakership aspirants in the House of Representatives, to close ranks and avoid division in order to counter the looming imposition of candidates on the Green Chamber. Coordinator of RHP, Kinu Kabirwa who have the advice yesterday in Abuja stated that the G-7 has what it takes to give the 10th House of Representatives a strong and responsible leadership in the parliament that will operate fully on the doctrine of separation of powers.

Kabirwa charged the G-7 to put on their thinking caps and forge an indivisible team that will work for Nigeria and Nigerians rather than enthroning stooges puppets who will do only the bidding of their paymasters. He said: “We cannot afford to have another rubber stamp parliament that has thrown every good thing coming to Nigerians overboard, the 10th Assembly should be an exception.”

Read Previous

Sanwo-olu: Lagos Committed To Infrastructural Renewal, Devt
Read Next

Alleged Assault: Court Dismisses Application To Arraign Seun Kuti

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023