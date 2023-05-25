Speakership: G7 Must Remain United To Counter Imposition –Group

The Renewed Hope Professionals (RHP), has advised the G-7, a coalition of seven speakership aspirants in the House of Representatives, to close ranks and avoid division in order to counter the looming imposition of candidates on the Green Chamber. Coordinator of RHP, Kinu Kabirwa who have the advice yesterday in Abuja stated that the G-7 has what it takes to give the 10th House of Representatives a strong and responsible leadership in the parliament that will operate fully on the doctrine of separation of powers.

Kabirwa charged the G-7 to put on their thinking caps and forge an indivisible team that will work for Nigeria and Nigerians rather than enthroning stooges puppets who will do only the bidding of their paymasters. He said: “We cannot afford to have another rubber stamp parliament that has thrown every good thing coming to Nigerians overboard, the 10th Assembly should be an exception.”