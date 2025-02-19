Share

A political group, Arise Lagos Movement has called on the leadership of All Progressives Congress (APC) to resolve speakership crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

It will be recalled that crisis ensued in the Lagos Assembly started on January 13 following the impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa by 32 out of the 40-member assembly and replaced him with the deputy, Mojisola Meranda.

The crisis took a new turn on Monday, when it was reported that the operatives of the Department of State Security Services and armed police officers stormed the Assembly and sealed off the new speaker, deputy speaker’s offices and the chamber.

Speaking on the development in a personally signed statement on Wednesday, Emmanuel Abe, the Convener of the group, said that the crisis should not be allowed to prolong any longer.

Abe said that the development, if allowed further, would be tarnishing the image of President Bola Tinubu, whose political base is Lagos State.

According to him, “We have party mechanisms that we always use over time in time of crisis to settle issues, such mechanisms are still in place.”

He urged all stakeholders to desist from any attempt to drag the name of President Tinubu into matters that neither reflect his leadership values nor his long-standing commitment to democracy, justice, and progress.

“We take further note of the drama of the Nollywood that was orchestrated yesterday in a further attempt to drag the name of our Leader (Tinubu) in the mud.

“How do you describe an institution that invited security agents to beef up security with clear and specific requests and later accused them of following orders from above?” he said.

According to him, those who have directly benefited from visionary leadership of Tinubu, under his mentorship, and unwavering dedication to Nigeria, should not do things to drag him in the mud.

Abe said, “We find it necessary to set the record straight and reaffirm that President Tinubu remains a statesman focused on national development, unity, and prosperity for all devoid of sentiments.

“Today, we will be addressing key concerns, correcting misconceptions and making it clear that any attempt to tarnish his reputation will not stand in the face of truth.

“We urge all Nigerians to remain steadfast in their trust in President Tinubu’s leadership, commitments and to focus on the collective goal of national progress.”

He expressed confidence that the crisis would soon become a forgotten matter in the coming days

Share

Please follow and like us: