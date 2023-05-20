Speakership: Betara Sets To Clinch Victory, Says Opposition Lawmaker

Political pundits familiar with the dynamics of parliamentary politics have predicted a total and comprehensive victory for the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Hon Mukhtari Aliyu Betara, one of the front runners in the speakership race of the 10th National Assembly.

Feelers among a vast majority of the members-elect showed that Betara stands a great chance of emerging as the Speaker of the House of Representatives considering the massive support and goodwill he currently commands from both the newly elected and ranking members of the Green Chamber.

One of his close associates, the newly elected member representing Askira Uba/Hawul Federal Constituency, Dr Midala Balami dropped this hint at the weekend on the sidelines of the 76th General Church Council (GCC) Majalisa 2023 of the Eklisiyar Yan Uwa a Nigerian (EYN) where he and four others were honoured over their electoral victory.

Balami, a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), stated that no fewer than 200 newly elected members have made up their minds to elect Betara as the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

He described Betara as a broad-minded, down-to-earth, cosmopolitan, and progressive ranking member of the House of Representatives.

According to him, Betara has proven to be a rallying force, a bridge builder, and the most reliable pillar upon which the unity and stability of the house rests.

“If the election is a game of numbers, then the victory of Betara is a concluded issue because he enjoyed a cult-like followership by both the new members elect and the ranking members.

“Without any fear of contradiction, I stand here today to reveal to you that God willing, Betara is our next speaker. I’m telling you for a fact that no one stands a chance against Betara as far as the election is concerned.

Q”He is one man whose primary concern is the unity and development of Nigeria. He treats people fairly and with dignity without recourse to their class, creed, or social status. He is the most detribalised and urbane leader in the house. That is why he is the candidate to beat in the next election,” he said.

Balami who expressed displeasure over the ruling party’s zoning formulae for the speakership position noted that the decision of the APC to exclude many eligible candidates from joining the race is anti-democratic and urged the party to have a rethink or have itself to blame.

“As a PDP member, I’m not party to the zoning arrangement of the APC, it is their own party affair. But from a broader perspective, I want to say as an independent legislature, that action does not resonate with me and when I consulted with my people, they unanimously rejected the approach.

“That kind of approach is a wrong approach for democracy. To deepen our democracy, we require an independent legislature and the legislature can only be independent when it is allowed to elect a leadership that will pilot its affairs without interference.

“By the grace of God we will be there and we are going to vote for him ( Betara) because he has the skills, he has the experience, he has the capacity and competence to not only pilot the affairs of the legislature but also to carry other Nigerians along.

“We are at a crossroad in Nigeria, this calls for efficient and effective leadership that will work for the unity and progress of Nigeria,” he said.