May 15, 2023

Speakership: APC Group Cautions Tinubu, NWC Against Dumping Abbas

The Progressives Foundational Movement (PFM) has cautioned president-elect, Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) against succumbing to pressures to abandon their endorsement of Tajudeen Abbas as the 10th House of Representatives Speaker.

In a statement yesterday, the National Coordinator of the group, Aganaba Johnson, noted that Ab- bas was a member of the now-defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), one of the political parties that merged to form the APC.

Johnson said: “It would amount to injustice against the defunct CPC members in the APC if other defunct parties like the Action Congress of Nigeria (CAN) that produced the President-elect, the defunct All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP) which produced the Vice President- elect and the New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) is allowed to produce the Senate President, then Tajudeen Abbas should be given the opportunity to represent the defunct CPC as the House of Representatives Speaker.

“We also urge the President-elect and the party leadership to resist all forms of pressure and blackmail by allowing supremacy of the party decision to stand.” The group said apart from his academic excellence and proven track record of leadership in public service and legislative excellence: “Abbas has the highest bills of 78 in the 9th Assembly; he has the third highest bills of 43 in the 8th Assembly and 20 of these bills have been assented to.”

