June 9, 2023
Speakership: Akinlade Backs Abbas

Member-elect Abiodun Akinlade n has joined those rooting for Tajudeen Abbas to become the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Akinlade, who is representing Yewa South/ Ipokia, Ogun State, in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, said he decided to openly canvass support for Abbas because of his legislative pedigree and track record.

The National Working Committee of SWAGA, a group that campaigned for President Bola Tinubu, described Abass as a quiet but resourceful personality with the requisite legislative experience and leadership qualities to lead the 10th Assembly. He said: “Abbas possesses the experience and knowledge to steer the ship of the 10th Assembly to legislative excellence.

I call on my colleagues to support him for a rancour-free Assembly.” The lawmaker, who promised that the 10th Assembly would live up to people’s expectations, saluted the outgoing Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila on his appointment as the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the President.

