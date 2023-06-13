Speakership: Abbas Coasting To Victory As Speaker

Hon. Tajudeen Abbas (APC, Kaduna) is on his way to becoming the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the 10th National Assembly even as voting is underway in the green chamber.

In the election, which is being conducted by the Deputy Clerk to the National Assembly, with the open balloting method, Abbas is overwhelmingly in the lead.

Abbas is being challenged by the immediate past Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase (APC, Plateau) and Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji (APC, Zamfara).

Abbas is the anointed candidate of the ruling APC and was nominated by Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa (APC, Kano) and was seconded by Hon. Nnolim Nnaji (PDP, Enugu).

