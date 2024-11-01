Speaker’s Cup Competition Holds November 11

Share

...As Youths Urged To Embrace Sporting Activities

Nigerian youths have been urged to embrace sportsmanship as the 2024 edition of the Speakers Cup organised by the Lagos State House of Assembly is being announced.

The event is organised every year to celebrate the birthday of the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, which holds November 11.

Some of the sporting being contested for include Football, Ayo olopon, Draught

Ludo, Table Tennis, Snooker and Tug of war.

Speaking on Friday during some of the indoor games at the event, Mr Dotun Akomolafe of Lagos Public Sector of Wema Bank, said the bank has been a good partner of the Assembly since the start of the current democracy.

“We want to support things that have to do with people coming together. We have been their bankers for a long time and when they want to do something like this, we support them.

“We just finished Wemalympics, when we brought all the staff nationwide from all the branches to do sprints track and field.

“It’s what we have been doing and we are happy to support the Lagos State House of Assembly on this,” he said.

Akomolafe, however, told the participants that it is sportsmanship and that it is just a game, saying that if anyone doesn’t win now, he or she would win some other time.

In his comments, a lawmaker in the Assembly, Hon Kehinde Joseph, representing Alimosho Constituency 2, said that the competitions gives the staff of the Assembly the opportunity to show their talents.

Joseph said that he plays ‘Ayo Olopon,’ saying that these are some of the things people do to take away depression due to what is happening in the country now.

“It’s a good thing and I wish they would continue it for a long time. Recently, the House Committee on Local Government Administration went out and we told them at the councils to increase their sports development.

“If we have it in all our local governments, it will create employment, reduce stress and create wealth. I will advise all the local governments and LCDAs to imbibe what we are doing here and have sporting activities in their councils.

“I want the participants to know that they would win some and lose some. Don’t see whoever defeats you as your enemy.

“You should have sports mind. I want our youths to imbibe sports as not all of us would be graduates,” he said.

