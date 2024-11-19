Speaker Pledges Assembly’s Support

Share

The Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr Olamide Oladiji, has congratulated Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on his victory in Saturday’s election, saying his landmark achievements paved the way for him.

In a statement yesterday in Akure, Oladiji described the victory as a testament of the love the people of the state had for the governor due to his various landmark achievements.

The speaker lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of “the most free, fair and credible election in the history of the state.”

He also expressed appreciation to the security agencies for ensuring a transparent and smooth conduct of the election. Oladiji said he delivered his polling unit and ward in Ondo East Local Government Area, where Aiyedatiwa and APC won overwhelmingly.

The speaker assured his constituents that he would continue to maintain harmony and drive development in the state.

Oladiji pledged that the legislative arm of government would continue to support the present administration in its various developmental programmes aimed at putting smiles on the faces of individuals.

Share

Please follow and like us: