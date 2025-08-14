Speaker Inaugurates Second NASENI – Portland CNG Centre In Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, has commended the National Agency fof Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) for promoting affordable and cleaner energy solutions through the establishment of NASENI-Portland CNG Conversion, Training Centre and Refill Station, Kubwa, Abuja.

The Speaker, represented by Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, while commissioning the NASENI-Portland CNG hub noted that the initiative was timely and impactful. He said: “Energy transitions are never just about technology, they are about the quality of life for our people. We must commend the leadership of NASENI for making life easier for Nigerian citizens.”

While urging Nigerians to embrace the energy transition process, Hon. Abbas emphasized that such change takes time but is essential. Citing examples from Argentina, Pakistan, and Iran countries that have successfully converted millions of vehicles to CNG, he stressed Nigeria’s potential to lead Africa in CNG adoption.

Delivering a goodwill message on behalf of special guest of honour, the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, represented by the Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen, said: “The NASENI–Portland partnership is a clear example of how the private sector plays a vital role in driving our nation’s economic growth and development.

“Our role as government is to act as a catalyst, unlocking private sector expertise and capital to deliver meaningful results for the Nigerian people,” she stated, adding that the pace set by NASENI under Mr. Halilu’s leadership should serve as a model for other agencies across the country.”

The Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, NASENI, Mr. Khalil Suleiman Halilu, in his welcome address, said, this facility, with its CNG conversion centre, training centre, and CNG gas refill station, was part of our ongoing commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President for a diversified, sustainable, and industrially vibrant economy.

According to him, “our plan is ambitious: to replicate these facilities across all 36 states and the FCT, making it possible to convert every vehicle in Nigeria to CNG in the coming years.

This daughter station represents our commitment to bringing CNG technology closer to the people, breaking monopolies to improve service quality and affordability; and reducing bottlenecks and long queues for CNG users.” Halilu said the benefits were undeniable: “lower fuel costs, cleaner air, better engine performance, stronger energy security, and sustainable jobs for our youth.