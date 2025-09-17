Speaker Abass And Nigeria’s Soaring Debt Profile

Speaking at the opening of the 11th Annual Conference and General Assembly of the West Africa Association of Public Account Committees (WAAPAC), held at the National Assembly complex on Monday September 8, 2025 in Abuja, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr Abass Tajudeen, expressed concern over Nigeria’s public debt profile, which was N149.39 trillion, approximately $97 billion, as of the first quarter of this year.

While domestic borrowing accounts for 53 per cent, the external borrowing makes up 47 per cent. Breaking it down, he noted that the amount represents a sharp increase from the N121.7 trillion the previous year, emphasising how quickly the burden has grown.

Furthermore, he noted that even more concerning is the Debtto-GDP ratio, which now stands at approximately 52 per cent, well above the statutory ceiling of 40 per cent set by our own laws.

As he rightly argued, this breach of the debt limit signals strain on fiscal sustainability, emphasising the urgent need for stronger oversight, transparent borrowing practices, and a collective resolve to ensure that tangible economic and social returns match every naira borrowed.

Viewed within the context of the serious implications on the quality of life of millions of Nigerians on whose behalf the humongous sums were borrowed, Abass’ apt positions on the critical issue of the borrowing spree should serve as food-for-thought on the part of the current President Bola Tinubu-led administration. And this worrisome situation raises some important questions.

For instance, how was it possible for the Debt-to-GDP ratio to rise above the statutory benchmark of 40% to 52% without the lawmakers playing their part of the strict adherence to the extant laws on borrowing? If they are there as true representatives of the people, how come that most of the requests from the presidency on borrowing were approved without thorough appraisal on the likely impact on the people’s welfare?

Expressing deep concern on the borrowing issue, early in April this year Senator Ali Ndume, representing Borno South constituency, questioned the rationale and transparency behind borrowings under President Tinubu totalling approximately $9.45 billion (about N13 trillion) since June 2023. Listing the debts he stated that in June 2023, $500 million was borrowed for a women’s programme to scale up what they call MPWPLC.

On the same day, $800 million was borrowed to cushion the effect of high petrol prices after fuel subsidy removal. The next loan was in September 2023, when $700 million was borrowed again for adolescent girls’ learning and empowerment.

Then in December, $750 million was borrowed for renewable energy scale-up. In June 2024, $1.5 billion was borrowed to support Nigeria’s reform for economic stabilisation. Cumulatively, Nigeria’s debt jumped 48.6% in 2024 following the naira devaluation.

This is not only alarming but unsustainable. That perhaps explains why Ndume, like other concerned Nigerians, is questioning the visibility and impact of these loans, insisting that they are yet to translate into meaningful benefits to the common man who bears the brunt of the borrowing.

That is the crux of the matter. Sadly, as the Speaker further stated, debt profiles across Africa have reached alarming proportions, with the continent’s total public debt estimated at $1.8 trillion as at 2022, and external debt alone exceeded $1 trillion in 2023. Worse still, several countries on the continent are now in dangerous Debtto-GDP territory.

That of Sudan stands at 344 %, Angola (136.8%), Ghana (84 %), Kenya (nearly 70 %), and South Africa (above 77 %). The dire economic implications include the fact that in many instances governments are spending more on servicing debts than on healthcare, education and other essential services, thereby shrinking the fiscal space available for development.

The Speaker also disclosed that as of today, Western private lenders hold about 35 per cent of Africa’s government debt through banks, asset managers, and oil traders. In fact, multilateral institutions, such as the World Bank and the IMF, account for another 39 per cent, while bilateral loans from other governments comprise 13 per cent.

But in comparison, Chinese creditors, despite much of the public debate, hold only 12 per cent. This should serve as food-for-thought for the current administration.

On the best way forward, African leaders must do away with the high cost of commercial loans, coupled with the burden of repayment in foreign currencies as they leave their economies vulnerable to market shocks. Since these asphyxiate the fiscal space, constrain domestic policy choices, and slow the pace of sustainable development there has to be a paradigm shift to fiscal discipline and responsibility.

In addition, there is a need to negotiate fairer terms of borrowing, rethink the dependence on external finance and more energy should be focused on mobilising domestic resources, fostering intra-African trade, and creating financial instruments that serve the continent’s own development priorities. And going by the Speaker’s admonition, effective oversight of public debt demands vigilance, knowledge, and institutional strength.

Our stand on this increasingly significant aberration to economic growth, is that the money so borrowed should be channelled to infrastructural development, boost both healthcare delivery and that of education, as rightly highlighted by renowned economist, Dr. Boniface Chizea. Also pertinent are the issues of probity, accountability and transparency in the disbursement of such funds.

The loans should not be misappropriated to feather the nests of politicians. It is therefore, a clarion call on the federal legislators to speak out against unapproved loans and come to task concerning the appraisal of expenditure of the huge loans by the executive arm of government; as it should with the internally generated revenue from the oil and gas sector, value added tax and other sources of income.

This is not the time for all manner of taxes to be foisted on the already pauperized populace. Instead, the government should identify all those perpetrating corrupt practices in the handling of both foreign and domestic loans and save millions of Nigerians from preventable poverty.