Speaker: 106 Out Of 143 N/West, N/Central Reps Endorse Abbas, Kalu

The ambition of Hon. Tajudeen Abass and Hon. Benjamin Kalu to be the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives received a boost on Wednesday as 106 out of 143 lawmakers-elect from Northwest and North Central have signed to vote for the duo.

In the latest endorsement, 72 out of 92 lawmakers elect from the North West zone and 32 out of 51 North Central lawmakers declared their support at the ongoing zonal caucuses meeting by Abass and Kalu in Abuja.

The meeting, which was held in Ladi Kwali Hall Sheraton Hotel, Abuja for North West lawmakers and Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja for North-Central lawmakers, involved all the states on a zonal basis.

The meeting started Tuesday with the North West zone and North Central zone and is still ongoing with other zones of South-South and North East today while southeast and southwest will be held on Thursday.

The Communication Adviser to the Tajudeen-Ben Kalu group (TBK) and lawmaker elect for Ideato north and south federal constituency of Imo state, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere who disclosed this at a briefing in Abuja said: “As a victory for the going quest to build a stable, strong, united, harmonious and all-inclusive Parliament that will deliver on life-changing people’s legislation that will help to deliver on the renewed hope agenda of the present administration”.

He said the massive support from all zones and ethnic and religious divides is clear evidence of members’ commitment to seeing Nigeria move forward and an indication of a significant buy-in into the Abass and Kalu message of unity and competence rooted in inclusiveness and teamwork.

Ikenga who is the CNPP spokesman described Abbas and Kalu’s legislative competence and capacity, plus their unrelenting reach out and door-to-door engagement with members-elect, as one of the reasons for the across-board acceptance.

Ikenga said “The commitment of the Abbas/Kalu to a peoples’ 10th nass leadership is not in doubt, as shown by the readiness of Abbas/Kalu to carry every member along in the quest to deliver on the agenda for a peoples parliament that will help in realizing the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu”

He said Abbas and Kalu’s team spirit and unity are the first of their kind in the leadership race, with a speaker and deputy running together with a clear agenda for the members and the country.

Ugochinyere, therefore, urged other aspirants to jettison their ambitions and support the duo towards delivering a people’s oriented 10th National Assembly.

He expressed optimism that Abbas and Kalu’s commitment to helping deliver the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu and also ensured a working and independent parliament endeared them to the lawmakers elect who agree that the 10th National Assembly needs a competent leadership with team spirit, unity, and inclusiveness, which Abass and Kalu represent.

He said, “After Abbas and Kalu presented their road map to the lawmakers-elect from the two regions, they rose in their different zonal engagement with them and resolved to vote for the duo in a landslide.

“They praised the legislative competence of Abbas and Kalu, which saw them moving over 100 bills that have over 23 already signed into law, and said the 10th Nass couldn’t miss such men with an iroko style legislative capacity rooted in teamwork, inclusiveness, and humility.

“They appreciated Abbas and Kalu’s unrelenting engagement with lawmakers with opposing views that they reached out, and extending hands of fellowship is something worthy of commendation”.