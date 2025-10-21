‘Speak With Truth’, CAN Slams Presidency

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the Presidency for allegedly misrepresenting its position on the ongoing killings of Christians across the country, reaffirming that the attacks constitute a systematic genocide against Christian communities.

In a statement signed by its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, and made available to journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, CAN expressed shock and disappointment at reports suggesting that Archbishop Okoh had dismissed the killings as a “so-called Christian genocide.”

The association clarified that during a meeting with the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Policy Communication, Barrister Daniel Bwala, at its national secretariat in Abuja, it had clearly stated that its stance on the matter remained unchanged.

“CAN wishes to correct recent media reports following the visit of Barrister Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Policy Communication, to the CAN Secretariat at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, on Monday, 20 October 2025,” the statement read.

Archbishop Okoh explained that during the visit, Bwala sought to understand CAN’s position on comments made by U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, who had described the widespread attacks on Nigerian Christians as a “Christian genocide.”

“CAN made it clear that its position has long been established and remains unchanged. Across many parts of Northern Nigeria and the Middle Belt, Christian communities have suffered repeated, organised, and brutal attacks which have left thousands dead, villages destroyed, and families displaced. These are not isolated crimes but a continuing pattern of violence that has persisted for years without justice or closure,” Okoh stated.

He expressed dismay that a subsequent statement allegedly released by the Presidency titled ‘Presidency Debunks Western Christian Genocide Narrative in Dialogue with CAN Leadership’ falsely suggested that the CAN President dismissed the genocide claims.

“That portrayal is completely false and grossly unfair. The meeting was recorded by CAN’s media team, and at no point did Archbishop Okoh use such words or express such a view. Referring to the tragedy as a ‘so-called genocide’ trivialises the pain of countless Christians who have lost loved ones, homes, and places of worship in targeted attacks,” the statement added.

During the meeting, CAN’s Director of Planning, Research and Strategy, Bishop Mike Akpami, presented verified data from www.orfa.africa documenting consistent and targeted attacks on Christians across several African regions, including Nigeria.

The meeting was attended by Archbishop Daniel Okoh, Rev. (Dr.) Stephen Panya Baba (Vice President), Apostle (Prof.) Samson Fatokun (General Secretary), Rev. Emmanuel Nicodemus Ozumba (Director of Education, Women & Youth), Dame Comfort Otera Chigbue (Director of Legal & Public Affairs), Bishop Mike Akpami (Director of Planning, Research & Strategy), Prophet Commodore Abimbola Ayuba (Director of National Issues & Social Welfare), Rev. Dr. Simon Dolly (Secretary, North Central Zone), and Dr. Victor Ivoke (Senior Special Assistant to the CAN President).

CAN also clarified that Rev. Dr. Uzoaku Williams (Assistant General Secretary) and Dr. Celestine Aharanwa, whose names appeared in some reports, were not present at the meeting.

The association urged the Federal Government and security agencies to act with urgency, fairness, and transparency to halt the killings and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

“We call on government officials and media professionals to speak with truth, empathy, and responsibility, as careless words can deepen wounds and undermine peace,” CAN stated.