SPE To Proffer Solutions To Challenges In Nigeria’s Energy Sector

The Nigerian Council of the Society of Petroleum Engineers on Friday expressed its concern regarding the various challenges facing Nigeria’s energy sector.

This is as the organization announced that it has gathered a team of experts to provide solutions and recommendations for addressing the issues at hand.

The Chairman of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, Nigerian Council, Engineer Felix Obike, during a media briefing, said experts will make far-reaching insights and recommendations, during the forthcoming SPE’s Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE 2023) in Lagos.

He explained that the theme of the conference is “Global Transition to Renewable and Sustainable Energy and the Future of Oil and Gas in Africa.”

He said that the opening ceremony will feature contributions from the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda; Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL) Mele Kyari; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigeria Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe; and the CEO of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Engineer Farouk Ahmed.

Obike said, “On the highlights of NAICE 2023, our spotlight this year is on the energy trilemma and as such the conversations will be on the overarching theme “Balancing Energy Accessibility, Affordability, and Sustainability: Strategic Options for Africa”

“We recognise that in as much as the world needs to have “clean” energy security, a strategic approach is required to cater to the unique needs of different regions.

“These are the reasons that we have developed our theme and sub-themes and invited subject matter experts to brainstorm and proffer all-inclusive tailored solutions that factor in, the energy poverty and economic struggles in Africa, alongside global best practices on climate actions.

“NAICE 2023 sub-themes will address the following: Topical Issues Workshop: Lease Conversion and Frontier Basin Development: Enablers and Challenges in the Petroleum Industry Act.

Africa Young Professionals Workshop: Meeting Africa’s Energy Needs and Aspirations: Options and Opportunities for Young Professionals. Panel Session I: Role of FDI (Foreign Direct Investments) in the Efficient Development of Natural Gas Reserves to Meet Africa’s Energy Security Demands.

“Women Leadership Programme: Africa Energy Market: Leveraging Female Development Opportunities. Panel Session II: The Transition towards Energy Sustainability: Strategies and Tools for Developing Countries.

He added, “The opening ceremony will feature contributions from the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, GCEO of NNPC, CEO of NUPRC, and CEO of NMDPRA. We shall also have a Special Guest Presentation on the Theme by the 2023 SPE International President. This year, particularly, we shall be having other regional directors of SPE from across the world in attendance.

“Other very interesting plenary sessions include the Young Professionals Workshop and the Family Program for our children and spouses.

“We have carefully selected a lineup of speakers, each handpicked for their unique expertise and insight into our various sub-themes.

“The calibre of these individuals promises to elevate the discourses that will take place, ensuring deeply engaging and thought-provoking conversations.

“The quality of our speakers reflects our commitment to promoting meaningful dialogue and providing attendees with unparalleled insights. We are confident that the richness of the discussions that will unfold will be truly exceptional, and memorable.

“The Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) held its maiden edition 47 years ago and since then the conference has grown in size and content to be the foremost oil and gas assemblage of energy industry stakeholders in Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Through our activities in the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPENC) and the Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE), we have enhanced the transfer of knowledge and technology within the Nigerian and African energy sectors, driving innovation and development.

“We have also been key in promoting local content, attracting global investment into Nigeria’s vibrant energy sector. Our capacity-building initiatives, including workshops and panel discussions, have been instrumental in creating a more skilled workforce.

“By providing a platform for dialogue among leaders, we have influenced policy and fostered innovative solutions that have propelled the industry forward. Additionally, our commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship has guided conversations toward environmentally-friendly practices, as exemplified by the theme of NAICE 2023.”