SPE To Champion Tech-Driven, Inclusive Energy Future

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council has said it will champion technology driven operations in Nigeria’s energy sector.

In a statement yesterday, it added that at this year’s conference, industry leaders will demonstrate how artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and digital twins will drive emerging technologies, operational efficiency, environmental stewardship, and cost optimisation, creating safer, more agile projects across the energy value chain. SPE, in the statement to announce its flagship 48th Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE) under the theme:

“Building a Sustainable Energy Future: Leveraging Technology, Supply Chain, Human Resources, and Policy,” said NAICE 2025 will take place at Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, from 4 to 6 August 2025. It added that the event will convene leading voices from across Nigeria’s energy sector to tackle the challenges and opportunities of a sustainable, inclusive and resilient energy transition.

Chairperson, SPE Nigeria Council, Engr Amina Danmadami, said: “This year’s theme is a call to action: to integrate innovation with policy, digital talent with real-world challenges, and global best practice with local ingenuity, ensuring Nigeria remains at the forefront of the energy transition.

“Building a sustainable energy future demands more than technology alone; it requires bold leadership, empowered people, and inclusive local capacity to transform our energy landscape.”

According to the statement, as the conference unfolds, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in discussions and workshops aimed at enhancing collaboration among stakeholders.

It added that this collective effort is crucial for navigating the complexities of the energy landscape and harnessing innovative solutions that can lead to sustainable growth in Nigeria’s energy sector. It also said that another key pillar is the localisation of the energy supply chain.

It explained that by strengthening domestic manufacturing, logistics, and service delivery, Nigeria can reduce dependency on foreign inputs and create skilled jobs. It added that sessions will explore how empowering local businesses and promoting indigenous technology development are vital to a sustainable energy economy.