SPE Inaugurates Uyo Section 255, Seeks Collaboration

The Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) has inaugurated its Uyo Section 255, established on March 1 as the sixth section under the SPE Nigeria Council.

The ceremony, held on Monday at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Ikot Ekpene, was performed by the SPE Council Chairperson, Hajia Amina Danmadami.

The new executive is led by Mr Nkese Essien as Chairman, Mr. Isemin Isemin as Secretary, and Dr. Julius Akpabio as Membership Chairman, among others.

In her address, Danmadami charged the leadership to uphold professionalism and foster collaboration with other sections across the country to expand SPE’s network.

“I hereby inaugurate Uyo Section 255. I urge you to collaborate with other sections, leverage existing partnerships, and work towards expanding membership and establishing new chapters,” she said.

She expressed confidence that the section would grow rapidly and strengthen the Council’s reach in the region.

Delivering the keynote address, SPE African Regional Director, Dr. Riverson Oppong, described the inauguration as a milestone achievement and a reflection of the Council’s growth and dedication to advancing the profession in Nigeria.

Oppong said the establishment aligns with SPE’s global mission of connecting engineers, scientists, and professionals to exchange knowledge, innovate, and improve technical competence, while promoting a safe, secure, and sustainable energy future.

SPE President, Mr. Olivier Houzé, in a goodwill message, commended the development, describing it as proof of SPE’s dynamism in Sub-Saharan Africa and Nigeria’s central role in the organisation’s regional growth.

“The growth of Sub-Saharan Africa is not only a need, it is becoming a reality, and the creation of this section is another data point illustrating this trend,” Houzé noted.

In his inaugural speech, the Chairman, Essien, pledged that the Uyo section would prioritise environmental responsibility, with programmes focused on waste management, emissions reduction, biodiversity protection, and the integration of renewable energy into petroleum operations.

“Environmental excellence and operational effectiveness can and must coexist. This inauguration is a call to action, and together we will build a vibrant, impactful, and forward-looking SPE Uyo section,” he said.

Essien assured that the section would contribute meaningfully to energy development, community advancement, and the professional growth of members.