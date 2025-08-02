SPE Calls For Balanced, Fact-Based Reporting Of Energy Sector

The Council Chair, Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigeria Council, Engr Amina Danmadami, has called for balanced, fact-based reporting that contributes to informed public discourse and supports national development goals.

She stressed this during her opening remark at the media capacity development workshop organised by SPE, Nigeria Council, in Lagos on Saturday.

The workshop theme: “Enhancing Energy Reporting Through Technical Understanding,” is part of the activities leading up to NAICE 2025.

She said the theme reflects a strong commitment to bridge the knowledge gap between the energy industry and the media—the critical link between the sector and the public.

She said: “As the global energy conversation continues to evolve—spanning topics from fossil fuels to renewables, from energy transition to carbon markets—it becomes increasingly important for media professionals to understand not just the headlines, but the technical context that underpins them.

“Energy is complex. Reporting it accurately, ethically, and insightfully requires more than access to information—it demands understanding.

“That is why SPE Nigeria Council is proud to convene this session—to provide media practitioners with tools to decode technical jargon, critically assess data, and report in a way that informs public discourse, policy, and investment.”

She added: “We recognise the media as key stakeholders in shaping perceptions and influencing decisions that affect millions of lives. Whether it’s upstream developments, pipeline projects, gas commercialisation, or climate commitments—accurate, balanced reporting can drive accountability, investment, and trust.

“This workshop is not only about building technical capacity; it is about fostering lasting relationships between industry and media. We hope that after today, you leave not only with new knowledge but with new allies within the petroleum engineering and energy landscape.

“Let today be the beginning of deeper collaboration between technical experts and the storytellers of our time.”

The workshop features lectures by Chairman, Energy Institute Nigeria/Energetikos Limited, Mr. Osten Olorunsola; Chief Executive Officer, OIDA Energy, Mr. Emeka Ene who spoke virtually; Group Chief Executive Officer, HSI Energies, Mr. Chikezie Nwosu; Anchor AriseXchange, Arise News Television, Mr. Boason Omofaye; Founder, EnerDefi, Ms Chinyere C. Obi; Chief Executive Officer, Pedestal Africa Limited, Dr. Paul Arinze; General Manager, JV & External Relations, Heritage Energy Operational Services Ltd, Mr. Sola Adebawo and Partner, Zeta Advisory & Consulting, Mr. Joseph Nwakwue.