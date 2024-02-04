SPDC To Build Facility To supply 100 Mscf Of Gas Daily To Dangote Fertiliser For 10 Years

The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC) and its joint venture partners – Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, and Nigerian Agip Oil Company – have taken the final investment decision (FID) to build a dedicated upstream facility to supply 100 million standard cubic feet of gas per day to Dangote Fertiliser and Petrochemical Plant in Lekki, Lagos State, for 10 years.

Managing Director of SPDC, the operator of the joint venture, Osagie Okunbor, disclosed this in Port Harcourt, according to a statement on Sunday by Media Relations Manager, SPDC, Abimbola Essien-Nelson.

Okunbor described the final investment decision as a significant step in supporting the Nigerian government’s ‘Decade of Gas’ ambition.

He said: “This investment decision is a critical step in pursuing the development of the gas-rich Iseni field, which is part of the Okpokunou Cluster in Oil Mining Lease 35 located in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State,” Okunbor said, adding that SPDC and its joint venture partners remained committed to Nigeria’s ‘Decade of Gas’ ambition and, particularly, the domestic gas agenda.”

He stated that increasing the delivery of natural gas to the domestic market is key to accelerated industrialization and economic development in Nigeria.

According to him, the FID signals a positive step towards the construction of the required infrastructure for the project that is expected to create jobs through direct and indirect employment.

The statement noted that Dangote boasts Africa’s largest granulated urea fertilizer complex and produces around 65 percent of Nigeria’s domestic fertilizer requirements.

It added that the project will supply gas which will enhance the Dangote Fertiliser and Petrochemical Plant’s ability to deliver on its promise to the Nigerian people and government.