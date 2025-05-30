SPD: Furore Over Appointments Into Party’s NWC

Share

ANAYO EZUGWU examines the internal crisis rocking the Social Democratic Party (SDP) over the composition of its National Working Committee (NWC), and its implications

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) seems to have joined other opposition parties battling internal crisis. The leadership of the party is at loggerheads over the composition of its National Working Committee (NWC), with some members accusing the leadership of the party of fuelling the internal crisis over personal interest.

The aggrieved members are accusing the National Chairman of the party, Shehu Gabam and a former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, of being the arrowheads behind the presently crisis rocking the party. The party had on Thursday, May 15, announced a significant move to reposition itself for victory by filling the three vacant positions in the NWC.

According to the party, the NWC in line with Article 12.5 of the party’s 2022 constitution as amended and following the mandate given to it by the National Convention of the party, filled the vacant positions of the Deputy National Chairman (South), Deputy National Chairman (North) and National Financial Secretary.

This was contained in a statement by the party’s national Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, after the NWC meeting. The meeting, which was presided over by the National Chairman, Gabam, filled the three positions of the Deputy National Chairman (South), Deputy National Chairman (North) and National Financial Secretary, with Senator Ugochukwu Uba, Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar and Mr. Hussani Ado Bello, respectively.

According to the statement, the trio of Senator Uba as Deputy National Chairman (South), Prof. Abubakar as Deputy National Chairman (North) and Mr. Bello, as National Financial Secretary, had become members of the party’s NWC, having been duly and validly appointed. Reacting to the development, the leadership and members of the SDP State Chairmen’s Forum have congratulated the newly appointed NWC members and expressed appreciation to the party’s national chairman, national secretary, and all NWC members for their decision to strengthen the party with the latest nominations and approval.

The group described the move as a demonstration of the fact that the party is advancing. This was contained in a statement by the forum’s chairman, Femi Olaninyi.

The statement read: “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the newly nominated members of the National Working Committee, including Dr. Sadiq Umar Gombe, who will serve as the Deputy National Chairman, North; Senator Ugochukwu Uba, the Deputy National Chairman, South, and Bello Ado Hussain, the National Financial Secretary.

“Your appointments signify a call to duty, and we encourage you to enhance collaboration and utilise your extensive experience for the party’s development. The Forum of Chairmen, under the leadership of Femi Olaniyi, reaffirms our support for our party’s leadership, guided by our dedicated national chairman.

His wisdom, capability and selfless leadership have led him to scout exceptional individuals for key positions within the party across the Nigerian political landscape. “May God grant you the wisdom to achieve even more for our great party. We pray that the newly appointed executive members will align themselves with the vision of our national chairman.”

Gabam dismisses appointments

Few days after this announcement, the SDP national chairman at a press briefing in Abuja, dispelled the story, stating that no new appointment was made into SDP’s NWC). Despite participating in the meeting, Gabam insisted that no such appointments have been made into the NWC. Represented by the Deputy National Secretary of the party Muhammad Biu, he said:

“The attention of the national leadership of the SDP has been drawn to a number of misleading media reports claiming that three new appointments have been made into the party’s National Working Committee (NWC). “The positions in question are Deputy National Chairman (North), Deputy National Chairman (South), and National Financial Secretary.

These reports, attributed to the SDP National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, allege that Senator Ugochukwu Uba, Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar, and Mr. Hussaini Ado Bello have been appointed to the aforementioned roles respectively.

“We wish to categorically state that no such appointments have been made, and the press release in circulation is false, unauthorized, and does not reflect the decisions or procedures of the SDP National Working Committee.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the SDP NWC has not convened any constitutional session or meeting to fill vacant positions within the committee as reported. The National Executive remains committed to due process, internal democracy, and the inclusive participation of stakeholders from all geopolitical zones in any future restructuring efforts.

“As the 2027 general election approach, we are not unaware of the calculated attempts by certain individuals and political rivals to sow discord and weaken the only credible opposition party left standing in Nigeria.

“Let it be known: SDP is focused, united, and determined to rescue Nigeria through purposeful leadership and grassroots empowerment. If and when the time comes to strengthen the NWC or other critical party structures, such moves will be strategic, consultative, and transparent, with all zones and relevant organs of the party carried along.

“The SDP national leadership is mindful of the anxiety and confusion these misleading publications may have caused amongst our members, supporters, and the Nigerian public many of whom see SDP as the vehicle of hope and national redemption come 2027. “We urge all Nigerians to disregard the unauthorized reports and remain confident in the integrity and cohesion of the SDP leadership.

The alleged meeting of Thursday, May 15, 2025, cited in the reports, did not authorize any appointments, and no resolution of such nature was adopted. “As we build toward 2027, we call on all members to return to the grassroots sensitizing and mobilizing support across polling units, especially in some states where our electoral visibility must be significantly improved.

“Finally, we remind our members that the SDP is not a personal project but a national platform, driven by the ideals of inclusion, transparency, and service. We remain resolute in our mission to deliver a better Nigeria for all, and we will not be distracted by the propaganda or antics of those seeking to derail our progress.

Also, the member representing Keffi/Karu/Kokona federal constituency, Nasarawa State and chairman of SDP caucus in the House of Representatives, Jonathan Gazah, said the party would investigate the release and deal with it decisively.

Agunloye defends appointments

Despite Gabam’s position, the National Secretary of the party, Dr Olu Agunloye, n a letter dated May 16, informed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the appointment of new members into the party’s NWC.

The letter reads: “This is to officially inform your office that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party met at the National Secretariat on Thursday, 15 May 2025 in a session attended by 11 out of the 12 existing members to appoint the remaining three members of the 15-member National Working Committee as per Article 12.5 of the 2022 Constitution of the SDP as amended and as per the mandate of the June 8, 2022, National Convention.

“The INEC chairman is hereby formally informed that the National Working Committee has appointed three persons into the National Working Committee as per the provisions of the SDP Constitution as listed below: Senator Ugochukwu Uba, Deputy National Chairman (South); Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar, Deputy National Chairman (North); and Mr. Hussani Ado Bello, National Financial Secretary.

Consequently, these appointments are for an initial period of four (4) years or till the next National Convention, whichever comes first and is subject to satisfactory performance.”

El-Rufai fingers ruling party

With this latest development in the party, former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said that he expects the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) to inject virus into the SDP and cause a crisis just as it did with the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While discussing his defection to the SDP, the former Kaduna governor, who is a founding member of the APC, noted that many Nigerians have lost hope in the APC and PDP and that the SDP has the potentials of filling this void because it is a credible alternative for Nigerians.

He said: “Since I joined the SDP on March 10, I have been gratified by the reception of Nigerians and love expressed for the party. It seems clear to me that most Nigerians have lost hope in both the APC and PDP and are looking for a credible alternative.”

He attributed this to the history and pedigree of the party, further noting that since he and other politicians joined the party recently, many Nigerians now see the SDP as the hope for the future. Speaking about the recent influx of members into the party, El-Rufai said he expects the APC to create a crisis within the SDP.

“There has been an influx but as part of that influx, we also expect that the sitting government and ruling party will try to inject viruses into the party to create crisis as it has done in the Labour Party, NNPP and PDP.” El-Rufai added that the party has worked hard to prevent a crisis in the party by being thorough and carrying out due diligence with regards to those that will be entrusted with the leadership of the SDP.

As the fight for the soul of SDP begins, many political watchers and Nigerians are expecting the leaders like Prince Adewole Adebayo to step-in and apply their expertise in resolving the crisis.

