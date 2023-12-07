Spartans, Lagos Rebel Battle for SFFL Showtime Bowl Championship

The ultimate prize of N2.5 million will be at stake when Spartans FC and Lagos Rebels battle it out for the Showtime Flag Football League season X championship game this week- end at the Meadow Hall Way, Alma Beach Estate, Lekki-Epe Express Way Lekki.

After dumping out the top seeds in an entertaining semifinal playoff on Sunday, December 3, it will be time for the two rivals to show the best team this season. The Spartans delivered a once- in-a-lifetime performance to pick up a championship final spot in the SFFL Showtime Season X by decimating the Titans 38-0, handing the high-flying Titans the mercy rule to end the game in the first half (2nd quarter).

In a game where the defence was on top, the Titans could only cross the halfway line once in the dying moments of the 2nd quarter, but that resulted in the final nail in their coffin as the Spartans broke the line to set up the final play for the Spartans. Elsewhere, for the second game running, the Lagos Rebels left it late before booking a spot in the championship game with a 42-41 victory over top-seed Lagos Athletics Flag Football.

With less than two minutes to the end of the game, the Lagos Rebels made a touchdown before shutting out the form team, Lagos Athletics Flag Football, with one minute left on the game clock.