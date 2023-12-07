Spartans, Lagos Rebel Battle For SFFL Showtime Bowl Championship

The ultimate prize of N2.5 million will be at stake when Spartans FC and Lagos Rebels battle it out for the Showtime Flag Football League season X championship game this weekend at the Meadow Hall Way, Alma Beach Estate, Lekki-Epe Express Way Lekki.

After dumping out the top seeds in an entertaining semifinal playoff on Sunday, December 3, it will be time for the two rivals to show the best team this season.

Spartans delivered a once-in-a-lifetime performance to pick a championship final spot in the SFFL Showtime Season X by decimating Titans 38-0, handing a high-flying Titans the mercy rule, to end the game in the first half (2nd quarter).

In a game where the defence was on top, the Titans could only cross the halfway line once in the dying moments of the 2nd quarter but that resulted in the final nail in their coffin as the Spartans broke the line to set up the final play for the Spartans.

Elsewhere, for the second game running, Lagos Rebels left it late before booking a spot in the championship game with a 42-41 victory over top-seed, Lagos Athletics Flag Football.

With less than two minutes to the end of the game, Lagos Rebels made a touchdown before shutting out the form team, Lagos Athletics Flag Football with one minute left on the game clock.

League commissioner, Adebare Adebayo, described the results as the hallmark of what the league is all about unpredictability and entertainment of flag football.

“I was not expecting this, I am not going to lie. The two teams came out and put on a show. I am expecting more excitement in the final,” he said.

“I expect them to put on a show, I can’t say who will edge it based on what we have seen so far because any team can step up on any given Sunday.”

Launched in July 2023, SFFL Showtime, a Coed Flag Football League is open to professionals and passionate newcomers across all development levels.