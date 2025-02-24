New Telegraph

February 24, 2025
Spanish PM Announces New 1bn Euro Aid Package For Ukraine

The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez said his country will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package worth 1 billion euros this year.

Sanchez made the pledge on Monday in Kyiv during an international meeting held on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

According to a statement by Sanchez’s office, the package comes as part of a 10-year bilateral security and defence agreement signed in May 2024.

Recall that last year, Madrid sent over 1 billion euros in aid for Ukraine’s defence.

Talking to leaders at the international summit, Sanchez emphasized the need for both Ukraine’s government and the European Union to be present at any peace talks with Moscow.

“We’ll continue supporting Ukraine as long as necessary. Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, and nothing about European security without Europe,” he added.

In his bid to reverse three years of US efforts to punish and isolate Moscow under the administration of Joe Biden, President Donald Trump has moved quickly to repair ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

