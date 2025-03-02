Spanish footballer Hidalgo dies of cancer aged 32

Share

Spanish side Racing Santander have paid tribute to their former midfielder Nico Hidalgo who has died of lung cancer aged 32.

Hidalgo played 73 times for Santander between 2018 and 2020.

He started his career with his hometown club Motril before joining Granada and playing for their reserve side.

In August 2014 he signed for Juventus but was immediately loaned back to Granada before another loan move to Cadiz.

He joined Extramadura in 2020 but did not play and was diagnosed with lung cancer the following year, which led to his retirement.

Santander said his death was an “irreparable loss” while Granada described him as “an excellent footballer and a great person”.

Extramadura added: “We want to express our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We send you all our love and strength in these difficult times.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

