May 17, 2023
SPAN on the Road dance training programme kicks off in Ikorodu, Bariga

  • 3 mins ago
  • 2 minute read

A dance training program tagged ‘SPAN on the Road’ kicks off in Ikorodu and Bariga areas of Lagos respectively this week. The Dance training program, which will be held annually, is an initiative of the Society for Performing Arts in Nigeria (SPAN), as it plans to show that the academy values the importance of sharing their expertise and passion for dance beyond the walls of their dance studio. The training, which is being organised in partnership with the Guild of Nigerian Dance Practitioners (GONDP) and Ikorodu Dance Forum, will run for six months and simultaneously at two different communities in Lagos, and would be free of charge for all who apply.

According to a statement by the Guild of Nigerian Dance Practitioners, this maiden edition will be activating in Bariga and Ikorodu respectively. “This is an opportunity for individuals who are highly interested in dance, but may not have the financial means to take classes at the academy, but would still benefit from its quality dance teaching, styles and craftsmanship.

“The outreach aims to demonstrate that the Dance Guild and SPAN academy are greatly invested in building relationships with the youths and members of the Ikorodu community, by fostering unity and inclusivity through dance. Dance classes will commence in Ikorodu on Monday, 15th of May, 2023 and the participants will be engaged in six different dance styles every Mon- day to Friday from 10:00am to 2:00pm.”

At the end of the six months, participants will receive certificates, while the top 12 dancers will be awarded scholarships to further their dance program at the SPAN academy. “Furthermore, the Dance Guild plans to continue in this partnership in order to ensure that ‘SPAN on the Road’ is taken to all dance communities under its jurisdiction for the benefit and development of dance artistes and dance as a profession. “Support for this program has been gradual, but positive from the following organisations; Society for Performing Arts in Nigeria, National Youth Council of Nigeria, Ikorodu and GONDP-Ikorodu Dance Forum and me- dia platforms.”

