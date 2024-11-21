Spain To Legalise Undocumented Migrants

Share

The Spanish government on Thursday said it will legalize about 300,000 undocumented migrants a year, starting from May next through 2027.

The Country’s Minister of Migration, Elma Saiz who disclosed this said it aims to expand the ageing country’s workforce and allow foreigners living in Spain without proper documentation to obtain work permits and residency.

“Spain needs around 250,000 registered foreign workers a year to maintain its welfare state.

“ The legalization policy is not aimed solely at cultural wealth and respect for human rights it’s also prosperity,” Saiz noted

New Telegraph gathered that Spain has largely remained open to receiving migrants even as other European nations seek to tighten their borders to illegal crossings and asylum seekers.

