Spain Supports ECOWAS To Protect Democracy In Member States

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has the support of Spain in their commitment to upholding democracy in member nations.

It would be recalled that on July 26, 2023, several military officials led by Gen. Tchiani Abdourahmane overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum, which prompted a wave of sanctions on Niger by ECOWAS to force them to reinstate the expelled leader to power.

On August 10, ECOWAS directed the deployment of the sub-regional Standby Force. However, it is yet to invade Niger Republic despite all attempts to dialogue failed.

The takeover in Gabon on August 30, 2023, comes after coups in Guinea, Chad, and Niger, as well as two each in Mali and Burkina Faso since 2020, which worries foreign powers with staked-out strategic interests.

Speaking at the National Day of Spain in Abuja on Thursday, Juan Sell, the ambassador of Spain to Nigeria, said, “When addressing the UN General Assembly, President Tinubu, with full legitimacy, also spoke on behalf of Africa, since what Nigeria does and does not have a direct impact on the continent, and in Western Africa in particular.

This entails, as the President also underscored the responsibility of leading by example.

And as we speak of the region, I take this opportunity to express our full support and that of the EU to ECOWAS in their determination to protect democracy in member states and deepen regional integration.”

Sell also pledged support to Nigeria during its tough moments.

He said “As Nigeria embarks on a new stage, difficult but badly needed decisions are taken, reforms are announced and changes implemented, and we are aware that that comes with challenges for the population, but Nigeria is a resourceful country, and so is its people, and we are sure that you will get it done.

“We want to be partners in that process of renewal, and “we don’t walk alone”, since we are part of Team Europe in Nigeria.”