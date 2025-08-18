Spain, Portugal Fires Kill 2 More As Spanish Troops Battle Blazes

Spain has sent 500 more troops to fight raging wildfires, bringing the total deployed to 1,900, as the death toll from the blazes rose to four.

On Sunday, a firefighter died after an accident during firefighting efforts when his truck fell down a steep hill, the Castile and León regional government said. Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed “sadness” and “desolation” on X at the latest death.

In neighbouring Portugal, where fires are also blazing, another firefighter was killed on Sunday in a “tragic” traffic accident, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said.

Fires have also broken out in Greece, France, Turkey and the Balkans as a heatwave has scorched swathes of southern Europe, reports the BBC.

Several large fires are still burning in the northwest and west of Spain, where 27,000 residents are currently evacuated from their homes.

Castile and León is the most affected area, with local media station Radio 5 reporting on Monday that the air is “unbreathable” due to the smoke. A fire in the western province of Cáceres is also still out of control and has burned 11,000 hectares (27,181 acres)