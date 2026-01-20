Spain PM Vows To Find Answers After High-Speed Rail Crash That Killed 39 People

Spain’s PM Pedro Sánchez vows an investigation will uncover the cause of a high-speed train crash that killed at least 39 people as the country declares three days of mourning.

A Madrid-bound train derailed and crossed over to the opposite tracks, colliding with an oncoming train in Adamuz on Sunday – here’s what we know about the cras.

A passenger on the train told local media he felt a jolt and had “the feeling that the whole train was going to fall apart” Most of those killed and injured were in the front carriages of the second train, which was travelling south from Madrid to Huelva, reports the BBC.

Transport Minister Oscar Puente says the crash happened on a straight part of the track, calling it “extremely strange”. Meanwhile rail company Iryo says the “relatively new” Madrid train, built in 2022, was inspected four days ago