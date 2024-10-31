Spanish Govt Mourns As Flood Kill 95 Persons

Share

Following the tragic flood incident that killed at least 95 people in the country, the Spanish Government on Thursday announced the commencement of three days mourning.

New Telegraph reports that the rescuers equipped with drones have been on the search for survivours of what is named the country’s worst floods in a generation.

Flags flew at half-mast on government buildings throughout the country as the country begin three days mourning.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a Mediterranean storm unleashed torrential rains and torrents of mud-filled water that swept away people, cars, and homes.

Emergency services backed by more than 1,200 military personnel combed mud-caked towns and villages Thursday to find survivors and clear roads of debris.

Government ministers have warned the toll is likely to rise with many people still missing and some areas remain inaccessible to rescuers.

The country’s Monarch, King Felipe VI warned that the emergency was “still not over”

National weather service AEMET put parts of the hardest-hit eastern Valencia region on the highest alert level for torrential rain.

