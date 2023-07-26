Spain, Japan Team To Seal WWC Knockout Spots

There are some mouth-watering clashes in the Women’s World Cup (WWC) on Wednesday with Japan taking on Costa Rica, Spain facing Zambia, and Ireland looking for their first win against Canada.

Spain knew that a win against Zambia here would put them and Japan through to the knockout stages.

And they got off to the perfect start as Teresa Abelleira fired into the top corner from the edge of the area.

La Roja doubled their lead just moments later as Jenni Hermoso headed in at the back post.

Hermoso thought she had her second late on in the first half but her effort was chalked off for a clear offside.

Into the second half and Alexia Putellas was subbed off after playing her first 45 minutes since April 2022 due to injury.

Zambia was really struggling to get to grips with Spain’s pace and technical quality with Aitana Bonmati pulling the strings from midfield.

Spain got their third of the match with 20 minutes to go as Alba Redondo rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home.

The European giants soon had a fourth as Hermoso tapped in a rebound after good work down the left-hand side before Redondo got her second and Spain's fifth late on. Japan maintained their 100 per cent start to the World Cup with a 2-0 win over Costa Rica. Japan was looking to make it two wins out of two here in Dunedin having already dispatched Zambia on matchday one. Costa Rica was their first opponent and looked nervy early on as the Blue Samurai attacked with pace. Risa Shimizu had the first real chance of the game but as she looked to tap in at the back post, Aoba Fujino stole the ball off her foot and put it wide of the post. But they did take the lead on 25 minutes as Hikaru Naomoto waltzed into the area and struck an effort into the far corner. And just moments later Japan doubled their lead as Fujino found the near post from a tight angle. Into the second half and the Asian giants took their foot off the gas as they all but booked their place in the second round.