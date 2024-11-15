Spain Flood Epicentre Braces For Fresh Deluge

Share

Spain’s eastern Valencia region braced for more torrential rain, two weeks after the country’s worst floods in generations killed more than 200 people there.

Other parts of Spain also on high alert evacuated thousands of residents and closed schools as another storm lashed the European nation.

National weather agency AEMET issued the highest red alert lasting until midday (1100 GMT) yesterday for the Valencia coast, with up to 180 millimetres of rain predicted to fall in 12 hours, reports the AFP.

Regional authorities in Valencia extended university and school closures, shut day centres and sports facilities and restricted road travel in the worst-affected municipalities to “essential vehicles”.

