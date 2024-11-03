Spain Flood: Angry Crowd Confronts Spanish King In Valencia

Share

Following the unprecedented flood that hit the Valencia region, King Felipe VI of Spain on Sunday faced angry protesters while visiting the affected region.

According to a viral video, an angry crowd shouted “Murderer” and “Shame” at the king, who was also asking why nothing had been done to avoid the tragedy.

The footage shows the king making his way down a street with a hostile crowd shouting and chanting.

Some protesters threw what appeared to be objects and mud at him.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the flood is Spain’s worst in decades, which left whole neighborhoods covered in mud and strewn with mangled cars and debris.

More than 200 people were killed in the floods, with many more missing.

Emergency workers are continuing to comb through underground car parks and tunnels in the hope of finding survivors and recovering bodies.

There has been anger at a perceived lack of warning and insufficient support from authorities after the floods. Sunday Telegraph reports that King Felipe and Queen Letizia have been visiting Paiporta, a town that has been severely affected. On Saturday Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez ordered 10,000 more troops, police officers and civil guards to the Valencia He said the deployment was Spain’s largest in peacetime. But he added that he was aware the response was “not enough” and acknowledged “severe problems and shortages”.

