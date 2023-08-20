Spain Crowned World Champions After Edging Past England

Spain beat England 1-0 to emerge the winner of the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Sydney was the venue as La Roja took on the Lionesses for the chance to be crowned world champions.

England boss Sarina Wiegman stayed with her semi-final line-up as Ella Toone was preferred to Lauren James in attack.

Spain meanwhile, benched former Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas with Salma Paralluelo leading the line. It was England who were enjoying the majority of the ball early on with Lauren Hemp’s shot on four minutes of the first effort of the game. They went close again moments later as Hemp struck an effort against the crossbar. Mary Earps had been quiet up to this point but she made a brilliant save on 17 minutes as Alba Redondo’s back post shot was stopped by the Manchester United woman.

Spain were in the ascendancy now and took the lead on the half-hour mark as Olga Carmona had a free run into the penalty area and finished superbly.

There was a golden chance for England to equalise though, just before halftime.

Alessia Russo’s cross was aimed towards Toone, but the United striker went with her left foot instead of her right and completely missed the ball.

Into the second half and Wiegman made two changes at the break as Lauren James and Chloe Kelly were brought on.

After a VAR check, there was a penalty in Spain on 67 minutes as Keira Walsh was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the penalty area.

Jenni Hermoso stepped up but her effort was saved by Earps.

England pushed for the winner as the referee confirmed there would be 13 minutes of added-on time.

But it wasn’t enough as Spain held out for a historic win.