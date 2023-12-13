New Telegraph

December 13, 2023
SpaceX Value Closer To $180bn In Tender Offer

Elon Musk’s space and satellite company, SpaceX has disclosed that it will sell insider shares at $97 apiece in a tender offer, a price increase that boosts the value of the company closer to $180 billion.

According to a report from Bloomberg on Tuesday, the rocket company‘s current valuation of about $150 billion makes it one of the most valuable private companies in the world.

The world’s second-most valuable closely-held startup was discussing a tender offer that could range from $500 million to $750 million at about $95 per share, which has now risen to $97 per share, Bloomberg said.

