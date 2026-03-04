Space Council Meeting: Tinubu Directs Release Of Funds For Space Assets Maintenance

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to the realisation of Nigeria’s space policy and programme as enshrined in the revised 25-year roadmap for space development.

This came as he directed the immediate release of approved funds for maintenance of the country’s space assets in line with the National Space Policy and Programme.

He said: “I hereby approved that cost of the implementation of the approved revised 25-year roadmap for the implementation of the national space policy be forwarded to the Federal Executive Council for consideration and approval.”

The President who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, gave the approval on Tuesday during the first meeting of the National Space Council held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He said: “Nigeria will not watch the new frontier unfold from the sideline. “We will participate, we will compete, we will contribute. Our space ambitions must be anchored in outcomes, accountability and national value.

“We must build a programme that serves the farmer in the field, the teacher in the classroom, the entrepreneur in the market, the soldier on duty, the researcher in the laboratory and the policy maker who must plan with evidence rather than guess work.

This is how a nation turns attitude into advantage.” Tinubu assured that his administration, through the Renewed Hope Agenda was committed to developing the society “by engaging relevant human resources for the socioeconomic improvement of our nation.

“We shall be steadfast in providing the required support to the success of the space programme as well as relevant resources needed for its growth and the successful realisation of the mandate of the nation’s space agency,” he added.

The president noted that his administration’s investments in the sector was prompted by the opportunities in the outer space “as a new frontier for human development, as a stimulus for increased technological advancement and economic diversification.”