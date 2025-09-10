S&P Warns Of Reinsurer Protections As Catastrophe Risks Escalate

The reinsurance industry, which exists to help primary insurers cope with losses when disaster hits, has taken significant steps to shield itself against the financial fallout of storms, floods and other severe weather events, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Over the past half decade, the top 19 global reinsurers have more than halved their exposure to insured catastrophe losses, and will likely continue to bear a smaller burden than they have historically, according to Simon Ashworth, chief analytical officer for insurance ratings at S&P.

“I don’t expect the pendulum to swing back anytime soon,” he was quoted by Bloomberg as saying in an interview. The industry has built considerable buffers after years of dodging losses and accumulating capital via investments.

Big reinsurers now have enough capital to handle insured losses equivalent to three Hurricane Katrinas in a single year, or roughly $300 billion, while maintaining their existing credit ratings, according to S&P. “That is remarkable,” Ashworth said. This year, natural catastrophes are set to drive insured losses past $150 billion, which is well above the 10-year-average, according to risk modeler Verisk.

With primary insurers struggling under the weight of the costs they now face, reinsurers are under mounting pressure to lower their prices and expand their coverage. S&P sees a “moderate decline in rates” from reinsurers that Ashworth says “will help alleviate some of the pressure on primary insurers.”

But overall, the industry looks set to “hold firm on terms and conditions,” he said. The reinsurance industry covered just over 10% of total insured catastrophe losses last year, compared with about 25% in 2019 and well below the historical average of 20%, according to S&P.

“Many reinsurers are increasingly selective, emphasizing profitability over growth, and refusing business that doesn’t meet tightened riskreturn thresholds,” Fitch Ratings said in a recent report. “Especially in US property and casualty lines.”