S&P: Nigerian Banks To Battle Regulatory Headwinds In 2026

Nigerian banks are likely to contend with regulatory headwinds this year even though this will not prevent them from remaining resilient and preserving their profitability, S&P Global Ratings has said.

The agency, which made the prediction in a report titled, “Nigerian Banking Outlook 2026: Banks face regulatory headwinds, but will be able to preserve positive profitability,” published late on Monday, the agency, said it expected banks’ profitability in 2026 to be supported by growth in Noninterest income (NII) that will be primarily driven by fees and commission revenue growth. The report stated: “The Nigerian banking sector continues to face challenges in 2026.

The end of regulatory forbearance will challenge asset quality, while increased capital requirements come due and net interest margins come under pressure because of expected interest rate cuts.

Despite this, we anticipate Nigerian banks will prove resilient and capable to preserve their profitability. This is due growth in NII (driven by transaction fees and commission growth) and declining but still high cost of risk.

“The latter will remain elevated as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) removed regulatory forbearance measures and the creditworthiness of some restructured exposures remains weak. These could weigh on banks’ asset quality in 2026 and beyond, particularly if the oil price drops significantly below our expectations. Banks have also strengthened their capitalization at the request of the CBN.”

The rating agency also said in the report that it projects that Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth will average 3.7 per cent over 2025-2026, “supported by both the non-oil and oil sectors.”

Furthermore, S&P said it expects inflation to gradually decrease to about 21 per cent in 2026, “which will prompt further monetary easing–after the 50 basis points (bps) cut in September 2025–and support consumption.”

This, it said, will result in nominal lending growth remaining high at about 25 per cent, “supported largely by investments in the oil and gas sector (to increase production following measures to reduce militancy and theft), agriculture, and manufacturing.” According to the agency, retail lending will contribute marginally to banks’ portfolio expansion given its small size.