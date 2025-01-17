S&P: Global Sukuk Issuance To Hit $200bn In 2025

Share

Global sukuk issuance will reach between $190 billion and $200 billion in 2025, driven by the anticipated growth in the GCC region, S&P Global Ratings Islamic Finance Head, Mohamed Damak, has said.

According to him, total issuance reached $193.4 billion in 2024, down slightly from the previous year’s $197.8 billion. He also said that foreign currency-denominated issuance will contribute $70 to $80 billion to this year’s sukuk issuance, adding that this segment saw a 29 per cent rise to $72.7 billion in 2024.

Damak disclosed that Saudi Arabia and Kuwait led the way, with banks, corporations and the Saudi government stepping up their foreign-currency issuance.

In addition, banks and corporations in Qatar and Oman were more active. However, the UAE ended 2024 with marginally lower foreign currency sukuk issuance than last year.

“We expect foreign currency-denominated issuance to remain elevated in 2025,” he said. The total volume of sustainable sukuk issuance hit $11.9 billion in 2024, compared to $11.4 billion in 2023.

The Middle East accounted for about 25-30% of total sustainable issuance. “We expect the issuance volume of sustainable sukuk to hover at approximately $10 to $12 billion in 2025, in the absence of any major acceleration in implementing net zero policies by core Islamic finance countries or regulatory action,” Damak said.

Saudi Arabian issuers contributed the highest share of total sustainable sukuk issuance at 38 per cent last year, underpinned primarily by local bank issuance Although the UAE’s sustainable sukuk issuance volume fell by 60 per cent compared to 2023, the country still contributed 15 per cent of the overall issuance volume.

Damak said: “We expect to see an acceleration of issuance, if and when there is an acceleration in the climate transition of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) issuers and renewable energy targets, as well as regulators offering incentives to take the sustainable issuance route.”

Damak said monetary easing will continue in 2025, albeit at a slower pace than previously expected. “This, combined with high financing needs in core Islamic finance countries due to ongoing economic diversification programs, will lead issuers to take any windows of opportunity to issue in the market,” he said.

Share

Please follow and like us: