S&P: Global Sukuk Issuance Hit $264.8bn In 2025

Global sukuk issuance increased in 2025 to $264.8 billion, up from $234.9 billion in 2024, driven by solid economic growth in core Islamic finance countries, high financing needs, and supportive financing conditions due to globally declining interest rates, according to a report by S&P Global Ratings.

The report said that foreign currency denominated issuances exceeded $100 billion in 2025, almost double the volume in 2021, adding that issuance was concentrated in a few countries–particularly those in the Gulf Cooperation Council and in Malaysia–reflecting activity in the broader Islamic finance industry.

However, according to the report, some non-traditional issuers also showed interest in approaching the sukuk market last year.

Specifically, the report said: “Global sukuk issuance increased 12.7 per cent in 2025 in dollar terms compared with 2024. That gain was underpinned by strong performance from Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, the UAE and Bahrain.

Additionally, foreign currency issuance contributed 77.2 per cent of the total increase in total issuance in 2025 Issuance in 2025 among core Islamic finance sovereigns was underpinned by lower oil prices, which led to stronger financing requirements.

“Malaysia’s place as the largest contributor to issuance growth in 2025 was due to increased issuance in ringgit by government and local corporations, which leveraged the country’s broad and deep local capital market, and due to foreign currency issuance from the International Islamic Liquidity Management (IILM) Corporation.

“Saudi Arabia was the second largest contributor to the 2025 growth, with $72.5 billion of sukuk issuance, including $38 billion in foreign currency–up 35 per cent from 2024. Local currency issuance declined marginally, due to lower local currency issuance by the government and private sector and a greater focus on foreign currency denominated sukuk.

Saudi banks also issued more than $15 billion of sukuk- -including almost $12 billion in foreign currency denominated sukuk–to continue to fund Vision 2030 initiatives. “The UAE also contributed to market expansion with $22.1 billion in issuance, of which $19 billion was in foreign currency.

UAE banks and companies tapped the market to finance growing activ- ity amid a supportive economy. Real estate developers, particu- larly in Dubai, were among the UAE’s top issuers as they sort funds to finance land acquisition and launch new construction projects, amid favorable demand trends. Local currency issuance in the UAE declined in 2025 due to lower federal issuance.

“In contrast, Türkiye saw a sig- nificant increase in local-currency issuance, driven by sovereign and banks issuances. In November, Turk Telecom became one of the first rated corporates in the coun- try to issue a $600 million sukuk.”

The rating agency further said in the report: “We expect sukuk issuance to continue expanding in 2026, with forecast lower oil prices and financing needs in some Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, supportive economic environments in core countries, and the Federal Reserve’s expected continuation of monetary easing.

Overall, we expect issuance to reach $270 billion – $280 billion, including foreign currency issuance of $100 billion – $110 billion.”

It noted that while the sukuk market (like the broader Islamic finance industry) remains concentrated among a few issuers, with GCC countries (mainly Saudi Arabia and the UAE) “accounting for 45% of issuance volume in 2025, followed by Malaysia,” it does not expect this structure to change significantly, even though it saw interest from new issuers, with some successfully enter- ing the market.

According to S&P, Egypt issued $2.5 billion of sukuk in 2025. “We expect additional issuers to tap the market in 2026 to further diversify their investor base and secure more competitive pricing than conventional bonds,” the rating agency added.