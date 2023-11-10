S&P Global Ratings Provides Opinion On Access Bank’s Finance Framework

Access Bank PLC has received an endorsement from S&P Global Ratings (S&P) for its Sustainable Finance Framework (or otherwise, Sustainability Bond Framework).

S&P affirmed that Access Bank’s framework aligned with international standards, including the Green Bond Principles (GBP), ICMA 2021; Green Loan Principles (GLP), LMA/LSTA/APLMA 2021; Social Bond Principles (SBP), ICMA 2021;

Social Loan Principles (SLP), LMA/LSTA/APLMA 2021, and Sustainability Bond Guidelines, ICMA 2021. The ratings agency, however, confirmed that its alignment opinion did not assess any individual transaction with the ICMA’s GBP, GLP, LMA/LSTA/APLMA, 2021; SBP, SLP, LMA/LSTA/APLMA, 2021, or Sustainability Bond Guidelines ICMA, 2021.

“Access Bank has committed to allocating an amount equivalent to the net proceeds of any financing is- sued under this framework to fund projects that support the ICMA- defined environmental and social objectives of a low-carbon economy and climate resilient growth.

This is expected to drive socioeconomic development and empowerment. Moreover, the Bank clearly defines eligibility criteria for green and social projects it could finance under this framework,” said Salaheddine Soumir, the primary contact at S&P Global Ratings.