January 30, 2026
S&P Assigns ‘A/A-1’ Ratings, Positive Outlook To Africa Finance Corporation

Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) has welcomed the assignment of ‘A’ long-term and ‘A-1’ short-term issuer credit ratings, with a Positive Outlook, by S&P Global (S&P) Ratings, following the rating agency’s official announcement.

According to S&P, the ratings reflect AFC’s strong institutional and financial risk profile, underpinned by robust liquidity buffers, disciplined risk management, and the institution’s ability to mobilise private capital for complex, cross‑border infrastructure and industrial projects across Africa.

In its published analysis, S&P emphasised AFC’s expanded scale, broadened mandate and established operating model, underscoring the institution’s leadership in delivering infrastructure and industrial assets that are central to Africa’s long‑term growth.

The agency pointed, in particular, to AFC’s capacity to structure and execute complex transactions, and to deploy capital across priority sectors where private financing alone is often insufficient.

Commenting on the positive development, President & CEO of Africa Finance Corporation, Samaila Zubairu, said: “This S&P Global rating is a strong validation of AFC’s financial strength, governance, and strategic role in financing Africa’s infrastructure and industrial transformation.

