S&P 500 reach historical high after inflation data

The benchmark S&P 500 scaled another record high on Friday after an in-line inflation print signaling continued moderation in price pressures provided some relief, while a decline in chip stocks on Intel’s dour forecast weighed on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 (.SPX), opens new tab notched its fourth record high this month, after closing at an all-time high for a fifth straight session on Thursday following a strong fourthquarter U.S. economic growth reading. All the three major indexes are set for their third straight week of gains and 12th weekly advance out of 13. The U.S. Commerce Department’s report showed the personal consumption expenditure index – the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge – rose moderately in December, keeping the annual increase in inflation below three per cent for a third-straight month, bolstering the case for rate cuts this year. “Inflation is headed in the right direction and with the excellent GDP figure, it’s almost turning into a Goldilocks environment,” said Todd Morgan, chairman of Bel Air Investment Advisors.

