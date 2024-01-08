S&P 500, Nasdaq up as fresh data boosts rate-cut bets again

The benchmark S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Friday after services sector data pointing to a weaker economy raised bets of faster interest-rate cuts this year, hours after robust jobs data doused expectations of rapid easing. Financial stocks and big tech companies accounted for most of the gains, with Bank of America (BAC.N) and JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) rising between 0.5 per cent and two per cenr, while Amazon.com (AMZN.O), Nvidia (NVDA.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O) edged up between 0.7 per cent and 2.7 per cent.

An Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey showed services sector activity, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, fell to 50.6 in December from 52.7 in the previous month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 52.6. The yield on the benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year note, reflecting interest rate expectations, pared gains after the data and was last at 3.998 per cent. Markets had initially scaled back bets for a March rate cut after a Labor Department report showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in December, while raising wages at a solid clip. Traders now see a 71 per cent chance of at least a 25-basis point cut in March, up from nearly 55 per cent earlier in the day, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

“The name of the game with the numbers today is that employment, it’s weaker than advertised when you take into account the revisions,” said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital. “And on ISM non manufacturing data, it came in lower than estimated as well and that keeps the Fed cuts sooner rather than later on the table and that’s what the market likes,” he added. Financial stocks (.SPSY) led gains among the 11 S&P 500 sectors with a 0.6 per cent advance, notching an over 1-1/2-year high.